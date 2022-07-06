Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 5

Apple has released iOS 15.6 beta 5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 beta 5 for the iPad, these new betas come a week after the previous betas.

The new iPadOS 15.6 beta 5 and iOS 15.6 beta 5 have been released to both developers and members of Apple’s Public Beta Testing program.

These new betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad. They also feature some minor changes to the software as we saw previously.

As this is the fifth beta in the series it should be close to the final version of iOS 15.6 and we may see one more beta released before the final version lands. So we can expect the final versions of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to land sometime within the next few weeks.

The new iOS 15.6 beta 5 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 5 are now available for both developers and public beta testers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website.

Apple recently released their iOS 16 beta 2 and iPadOS 16 beta 2, we are expecting the third beta of this software to be released to developers next week.

At the moment the new betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are only available to developers, Apple will be releasing the first public betas of both of these software updates sometime this month.

