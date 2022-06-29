What’s new in iOS 15.6 beta 4 (Video)

Apple has now released some new betas for the iPhone and iPad, this includes iOS 15.6 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 beta 4 for the iPad.

The fourth betas of iPadOS 15.6 and iOS 15.6 have been released to both developers and also public beta testers.

These software updates mainly include a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of the changes that are coming in this software update.

As we can see from the video the new ios 15.6 beta 4 comes with a modem update, which means that it could improve cellular quality and also improve connectivity.

There are also some changes to the Subscriptions on the iPhone and the way they are displayed, it is also now apparently easier to cancel subscriptions. There are also some other minor new changes coming in this release.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 15.6 software update and its iPadOS 15.6 updates sometime in July, we may see one more beta before the final version of the software is released.

As soon as we get some information on exactly when the new iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

