Apple releases iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 public beta 1

Apple recently released their first betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to developers and now they have released iOS 15.3 public beta 1 and iPadOS 15.3 public beta 1.

These new betas mainly come with some bug fixes and performance improvements, they do not appear to come with any major new features.

These new betas come over a week after Apple released their iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 software updates, these brought a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

The new features included the new Apple Music Voice Plan which works with Apple’s Siri and is the most affordable version of Apple Music, this plan retails for $4.99 and it is the most affordable Apple Music Plan.

It also included some updates for Messages, Siri, and Search and some new privacy features with the new App Privacy Report.

The new iOS 15.3 public beta 1 and iPadOS 15.3 public beta 1 are now available to try out, you will need to be a member of Apple’s Public Beta testing program, you can find out more details on this here.

As this is only the first beta of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting this to happen sometime around the end of January or the start of February.

Source MacRumors

