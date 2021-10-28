Apple releases iOS 15.2 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.2 beta 1 to developers

Following on from the recent release of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, Apple has now released iOS 15.2 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.2 beta 1 to developers.

So far the software has only been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to Public Beta Testers shortly.

This new beta appears to come with some bug fixes and performance improvements, there are not many details as yet on what new features are included in the new iOS 15.2 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.2 beta 1 updates. Apple may add in some new features to the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 software before the final versions of the software is released.

The new betas of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 are now available for developers to test out, the software can be downloaded from Apple’s developer center. It should also be made available to public beta testers sometime this week.

This is the first beta in the series so it will be a while before the final version of Apple’s iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 is released.

We can probably expect to see the final version of the iOS 15.2 software sometime around the end of November, as soon as we get some information on its release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals