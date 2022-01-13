Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1

Apple has released iOS 15.2.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.2.1 for the iPad, this update is a minor update and it does not come with any new features.

The iOS 15.2.1 software update mainly fixes some bugs and may also come with some minor performance improvements.

One of the bugs that are fixed in this release is related to messages sent through an iCloud link that would not load.

It also fixes a bug on Apple Car Play where some third-party applications would not respond to input, the update also comes with some security fixes.

One of the security fixes is related to Apple’s HomeKit, you can see details below on the vulnerability that has been fixed with this release.

iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1

Released January 13, 2022

HomeKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted HomeKit accessory name may cause a denial of service

Description: A resource exhaustion issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2022-22588: Trevor Spiniolas (@TrevorSpiniolas)

The new iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source MacRumors

