Apple releases iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Release Candidate 2 to developers

Apple has released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 Release Candidate 2 to developers, so there must have been an issues in the first Release Candidate that needed to be fixed before the general release.

This update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements and also some new features, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

The update includes come changes to Apple Card Family, Podcasts, AirTag and Find My and more, we were expecting the final version of the software to be released either today or tomorrow, although as this new version has landed it is not clear on when the final software will land.

Here are the release notes

Apple Card Family

– ‌Apple Card‌ can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

– ‌Apple Card‌ Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts

– Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

– Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

– AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

– Voice Control users can unlock their ‌iPhone‌ for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock ‌iPhone‌ on Apple Watch

– Reminders may appear as blank lines

– Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

– Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

– ‌iPhone‌ may experience reduced performance during startup

As soon as we get some details on exactly when iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 will be released, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

