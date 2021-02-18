Apple releases iOS 14.5 Public Beta 2

Apple recently released iOS 14.5 to developers, they also released iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 to developers and now they have also released iOS 14.5 Public Beta 2 and iPadOS 14.5 Public Beta 2.

If you want to test out these new public betas for the iPhone and iPad, you will need to be a member of Apple’s Public Beta Testing Program, you can find out more details about it here.

The new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Public Beta 2 brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes some new Emoji, plus some major privacy changes for apps on these devices.

Now if an app is tracking you and your data, they will have to let you know that you are being tracked and also give you the option to opt out of this tracking. Companies like Facebook are not happy about this because this is how they sell adds by tracking what your do.

There are a number of other new features coming to the iPhone and iPad in this update, we are expecting it to be released some time in March.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals