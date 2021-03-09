Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1

Apple has released iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1, this update brings some security updates and some bug fixes to the iPhone and iPad.

The update apparently fixes a security vulnerability in Apple’s iOS and iPadOS, the update patches a vulnerability in WebKit, more details below.

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research.

It is recommended that you install the new iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 updates on your devices, you can install the updates by going to Settings > General > Software update.

We are also expecting Apple to release iOS 14.5 later this month, so this update just release must be important, otherwise Apple could have waited until iOS 14.5 to fix the issue.

Source Apple, 9 to 5 Mac

