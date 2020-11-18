Apple releases iOS 14.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 14.3 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 beta 2, the new betas come a week after the previous release.

This weeks release of iOS 14.3 has been made available to developers and also members of apple’s Public Beta Testing program.

The new betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, they also come with some new features.

One of the new features is a new ProRAW format for the cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max handsets. This allows users who want to shoot in RAW format to take advantage of Apple’s camera features including multi frame exposure and noise reduction.

There are apparently also references to the new AirPods Studio headphones that we have been hearing about for some time and also Apple’s AirTags, these devices are expected before the end of 2020.

Source MacRumors

