Apple releases iOS 14.3 beta 1

Apple recently released their iOS 14.2 software update and now they have released a new beta, iOS 14.3 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 beta 1 for the iPad.

So far these new betas have been released to developers, we are also expecting Apple to release them to their public beta testing program some time in the near future.

These updates appears to include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, they also apparently include some new features.

The new iOS 14.3 beta 1 software will apparently add support for third party trackers like Tile in Apple’s Find My app, as well as Apple’s own AirTags which have yet to be announced.

As this is the first beta in the series it will be a while before we seen the final version of the software and we suspect it will land some time in December.

Source MacRumors

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals