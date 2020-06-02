Apple releases iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 13.5.5 beta 1

Following on from the release of iOS 13.5, Apple has released some new beta for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 13.5.5 beta 1. The update comes just after Apple has released their iOS 13.5.1 update

The new iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 13.5.5 beta 1 are available for both developers and also members of Apple’s public beta testing program.

As yet there are no details on what is included in the new iOS and iPad betas, as this is the first beta in the series it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released.

As soon as we find out what is included in the new iPadOS 13.5.5 and iOS 13.5.5 software updates, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

