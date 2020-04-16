Apple releases iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 2 to developers, the release comes a week after the first beta of iOS 13.4.5.

The new beta of iOS 13.4.5 brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, it also fixes a number of bugs and has some performance improvement included.

Some of the bugs that this update will fix will include an issue with the Personal Hotspot feature on the iPhone and also an issue with VPN.

The update also comes with a new feature for Apple Music that lets music be shared on Instagram Stories, although this feature i apparently not fully functional at the moment.

As this is only the second beta that has been released it will be a while before the final version of iOS 13.4.5 is released. We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 updates some time next month.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals