Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 beta 1

Apple released their iOS 13.3 software last week and now we have some new betas, iOS 13.3.1 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.3.1 beta 1 for the iPad.

The new iOS 13.3.1 beta comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, we do not have the exact details as yet, although we suspect that it may come with a fix for the bug in the new parental controls that were introduced with iOS 13.3.

This is the first beta of iOS 13.3.1 so we are not expecting the final version of the software to be released for a few weeks.

Apple will probably release their new iOS 13.3.1 software some time in January 2020, as soon as we get some details on exactly when it will land and also exactly what is included in this new update we will let you guys know.

Source Apple

