Apple Releases iOS 12.5.5 software update

Apple has released a software update for older iPhones and iPads, the update is iOS 12.5.5 and it fixes a security issue on older iPhones.

This is an important update and it is recommended that you install it on your iPhone, it fixes some security issues related to CoreGraphics and WebKit and more.

You can install the update on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software update. The update is available for the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and 6S, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and 3 and the 6th generation iPod Touch.

Here is a list of what is included in the update:

CoreGraphics

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

XNU

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of reports that an exploit for this issue exists in the wild.

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.

CVE-2021-30869: Erye Hernandez of Google Threat Analysis Group, Clément Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, and Ian Beer of Google Project Zero

Source Apple

