Apple released macOS Ventura 13.3 public beta 3

Earlier this week Apple released macOS Ventura 13. beta 3 to developers and now they have also released macOS Ventura 13.3 public beta 3 to public beta testers.

Apple also released developer betas and public betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.,4 earlier this week as well as the new macOS beta.

macOS Ventura 13.3 will introduce a new HomeKit architecture for its HomeKit devices, which is designed to make HomeKit easier to use. This update will also include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

The software also includes a new range of emojis for Unicode 15, these include a pink heart, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, and many more.

The new macOS Ventura 13.3 public beta 3 is now available for you to try out, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out.

We are expecting the final version of macOS Ventura 13.3 to be released around the end of March, we can expect a few more betas before the final version lands. We can also expect to see iOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, tvOS 16.4, and iPadOS 16.4 at the same time. As soon as we get some details on when these updates will be released, we will let you know.

