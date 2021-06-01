Apple Podcasts Subscriptions delayed until June

Apple were supposed to launch their new Podcasts Subscriptions at the end of last month, the launch will now happen this month, the new subscription service was originally announced back in April.

Apple has sent out a message to podcast creators to let them know that the launch of the new subscription service will now happen in June, you can see part of the message below.

We’re writing to provide an update on the availability of ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Subscriptions and channels. We’ve been delighted by the response to last month’s announcement and it’s exciting to see the hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted from creators across the globe every day.

To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. We will communicate further updates on availability, and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels, through this newsletter.

As yet we do not have a specific launch date in June on when the new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will be made available, as soon as we get some details on the specific launch date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

