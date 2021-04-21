Apple Podcast Subscriptions announced at Apple event

We heard a rumors about the new Apple Podcast Subscriptions before yesterday event, it has now been officially unveiled by Apple.

The new Podcast subscription feature will be launched in May and the pricing for the subscriptions will be set by the podcast creators.

Starting in May, listeners in more than 170 countries and regions can sign up for premium subscriptions that include a variety of benefits curated by creators, such as ad-free listening, access to additional content, and early or exclusive access to new series. Listeners will be able to enjoy premium subscriptions from independent voices and premier studios, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, to leading media and entertainment brands, including NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and many more.

You can find out more details about the new Apple Podcast Subscriptions over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

