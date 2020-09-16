Apple One subscription bundles gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple One subscription bundles for some time, these were made official at Apple’s press event yesterday.

There will be three bundles, Individual which costs $14.95 a month and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month.

The next bundle is the Family bundle which will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, this can be shared with up to six of your family members.

The top bundle is the Premier bundle and this includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, this can also be shared with up to six of your family members.

Apple will offer a 30 day free trial on their Apple One subscription service on services that you do not already have, you can find out more information about this over at Apple at the link below.

“Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription.”

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals