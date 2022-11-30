Apple Music Replay 2022 launched

Apple has launched Apple Music Replay 2022, the feature highlights the top song, albums, artists, genres, and more of 2022 that you listen to.

This year’s Apple Music Replay has had a new design and it also comes with some new features and functions and more.

“When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”

New in 2022 is a year-end experience complete with expanded listening insights and new functionality, including a completely personalized highlight reel. Users can discover their top songs, top albums, top artists, top genres, and more. Superfans can even discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre.

All insights on Replay are optimized for sharing with family and friends, on their social channels, or on any messaging platform.

You can find out more information about Apple Music Replay 2022 over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple





