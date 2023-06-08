Apple Maps to get offline maps with iOS 17

Apple has released more details about iOS 17 and some of the new features, Apple Maps will get offline maps when the software is released, and it will also get a new real-time EV charging feature that lets you know where available EV chargers are.

Maps are also getting a new Trails feature that will let you explore thousands of trails on parks in the US, it will show things like trail length, type difficulty, and more, there are also a range of other features coming to more apps.

This will include new Collaborative Playlists for Apple Music, plus new features for Apple Music Sing with Continuity Camera and there is also SharePlay coming to your car and more.

Apple’s services enrich millions of users’ lives every day, so we constantly strive to deliver the best experience possible,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Not only do we want to make services more powerful for users, we also want to make them more fun. And I think the teams have done an incredible job with the lineup of new features we’re delivering this fall, from Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music, to offline maps in Apple Maps, to new experiences in Apple Podcasts.”

You can find out more details about some of these new features that will be coming to Apple Maps and the iPhone with the iOS 17 software update over at Apple at the link below. We are expecting the update in September along with the new iPhone 15.

Source Apple



