Over 140 iOS 17 features revealed (Video)

Apple announced its latest software updates earlier this week at WWDC, this included iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10, they also released a number of betas of these software updates to developers.

We have already seen a couple of videos of what is coming to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more, and now we have a new video that gives us more information on the iOS 17 software update.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a comprehensive look at over 140 new features and changes that are coming to the iPhone with this software update, let’s find out some more details.

As we can see from the video this is a major update for the iPhone with an extensive range of new features and also changes, this will include some changes to Widgets, these will now become interactive and much more useable than before. There is also a new Standby Mode for when you want to use your iPhone in a dock, plus there are some major updates for the Phone app and many more apps.

Apple is expected to release this new iOS 17 software update later this year, it should be released at the same time as the new iPhone 15 range. There will be four models in the iPhone range this year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. We are expecting these new iPhones to be released in September so we can expect this new iOS software at the same time.

