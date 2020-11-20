Apple MacBook Pro test: Apple M1 vs Intel (Video)

Apple’s new MacBook Pro now comes with their new Apple M1 Silicon processor and we get to see how it performs next to the 13 inch MacBook with an Intel processor.

The video below from MacRumors puts the Apple M1 vs Intel MacBook together in a range of tests to see which one performs the best

As we can see from the video it looks like the new M1 powered MacBook has some significant performance gains.

This includes the range of Geekbench tests where the new M1 processor has managed to significantly outperform the Intel based Mac.

Apple now offers three Macs with their M1 silion processor, the 13 inch MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air and also the new Mac Mini.

Source MacRumors

