Apple Mac Studio may not get updated M2 ultra processor

Apple is expected to launch its new Mac Pro sometime this year, and the launch of this device may impact the Mac Studio.

According to a recent report, there will not be an updated version of their Mac Studio with an M2 Ultra processor. The reason for this is that the device would be too similar to the new Apple Mac Pro.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, you can see what he had to say about the device below.

I wouldn’t anticipate the introduction of a Mac Studio in the near future. The upcoming Mac Pro is very similar in functionality to the Mac Studio — and adds the M2 Ultra chip rather than the M1 Ultra. So it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to offer an M2 Ultra Mac Studio and M2 Ultra Mac Pro at the same time. It’s more likely that Apple either never updates the Mac Studio or holds off until the M3 or M4 generation. At that point, the company may be able to better differentiate the Mac Studio from the Mac Pro.

Apple may wait until the introduction of the M3 chip until they release an updated version of this Mac, which would probably be sometime in 2024.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors





