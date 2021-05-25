Apple Mac enamel pin set

A new unofficial Apple Mac pin set has been created by Straton Roberts commemorating the history of Apple’s Mac interface and this years Apple WWDC 2021 which will take place on June 7th 2021. This set of eight unofficial enamel pins pays tribute to historical moments in the life of the Apple Macintosh and commemorates Apple’s WWDC 2021 conference.

– Paint: 3″ x 2″, black dyed, soft enamel with epoxy dome, 3 black rubber clutches or soft fridge magnet

– The Spinning Beach Ball of Death: 1.0″, silver nickel plated, soft enamel with epoxy dome, 2 black rubber clutches or magnet

– Physical Escape Key: 0.68″ x 0.45″ (SAME SIZE AS THE REAL THING!), black nickel plated, hard enamel, 1 black rubber clutch or magnet

– System 7: 0.9″ x 0.7″, black nickel plated, hard enamel, 1 black rubber clutch or magnet

– Dark Mode: 0.85″ x 0.75″, black nickel plated, hard enamel, 1 black rubber clutch or magnet

– Finders Keepers: 0.75″ x 0.75″, black nickel plated, hard enamel, 1 black rubber clutch or magnet

– WWDC21: 1.25″ x 0.37″, black nickel plated, hard enamel, 1 black rubber clutch or magnet

– Glow and Behold: 0.75″, black nickel plated, hard enamel, 1 black rubber clutch or magnet

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Apple Mac campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021.

“Hiya! I’m Straton. As a user experience (UX) designer, I’m passionate about the beauty and usability of great design. Naturally, this makes me an Apple fanboy. I’m also a nerdy pin collector. Last year, I launched my first Kickstarter campaign for a set of iOS pins. I was blown away by the amount of support from people (in 11 countries!) who are passionate about Apple. I received a ton of great feedback from my backers and those who have purchased the pins after the campaign. One theme has consistently stood out — people love feeling the digital world come to life.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the enamel pin set, jump over to the official Apple Mac crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

