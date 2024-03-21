Apple M3 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air Rumored To Launch in April

The new M3 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air are going to launch soon, some rumors have suggested that they may launch next week whilst others have suggested that we will have to wait until early April for the latest iPads. Recent buzz, fueled by an in-depth video from Macrumors, shines a light on what tech enthusiasts and Apple fans might expect come April. From potential release dates to anticipated technological enhancements and new accessories, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming unveilings.

In an exciting development, Apple is expected to introduce not one, but two new models of the iPad Air. This marks the first time consumers will have the choice between an 11-inch version and a more expansive 12.9-inch variant. What’s particularly noteworthy is the inclusion of the M2 chip across both models, promising a significant boost in performance. Moreover, a potential redesign of the front-facing camera to favor landscape orientation could enhance video calling experiences. Despite these advancements, the overall design ethos is predicted to remain true to the lineage of its predecessors, albeit with refined upgrades.

The iPad Pro segment is not left behind in this wave of innovation. Expected to come in new dimensions of 11.1-inch and 13.1-inch, these models are rumored to feature OLED displays. Such a shift would not only enhance visual fidelity with deeper blacks and more vibrant contrasts but could also lead to sleeker device profiles. Additionally, speculation about a glass back hints at the introduction of wireless charging capabilities, alongside refreshed accessories designed to complement these technological strides.

A spotlight on accessories reveals a potential overhaul of the Magic Keyboard, boasting a larger trackpad and premium build materials. Meanwhile, a third iteration of the Apple Pencil, complete with interchangeable tips, is rumored to be in the works. This new stylus is expected to maintain compatibility with both the upcoming iPad Pro and iPad Air models, ensuring a seamless accessory ecosystem.

As the launch window draws near, anticipation for the M3 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air continues to build. With a focus on both performance and convenience, Apple’s latest offerings are poised to set new benchmarks in the tablet market. Whether you’re a professional seeking a powerful computing companion or a tech enthusiast eager for the latest innovations, these upcoming devices promise to cater to a wide array of needs and preferences.

Keep this information in mind as we approach the rumored announcement dates. Staying informed will ensure you’re ready to make the most of what Apple has in store for the next generation of its iconic tablets.

Source: MacRumors

Image Credit: Daniel Romero



