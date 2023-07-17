Apple M3 iMac rumored to launch in October

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple iMacs for some time and according to a recent report, we will get a new Apple M3 iMac in October, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Marl Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter.

Apple is apparently working on a new 32-inch iMac, although we are not expecting to see this new larger iMac this year, instead, it should be an updated version of the 24-inch iMac.

Now that Apple has gotten the 15-inch MacBook Air and new M2 Ultra-based Macs out the door, the October launch could feature the first Macs with M3 chips. October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops, so the first beneficiaries of the new chip should be the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The new Apple M3 iMac is expected to have the same design as the current device, we are expecting the processor to be updated to the new M3 processor, and we may also see some other minor upgrades as well.

Apple may also launch a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and a new 13-inch MacBook Air at the same time, we are expecting the new macOS 14 Sonoma software update to be released in October along with the new iMacs.

Source Bloomberg



