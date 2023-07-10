New 32-inch Apple iMac rumored to be in testing

We have been hearing rumors about a new larger iMac for some time, according to a recent report, there is a new 32-inch Apple iMac in testing, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter.

According to the report, the new 32-inch Apple iMac is still in early development, so it is not expected to launch until either 2024 or sometime in early 2025.

Apple is also expected to release a new version of their 24-inch iMac at the same time, it is not clear as yet whether the new larger iMac will have a similar design to the 24-inch model, or whether both of these new iMacs will come with an updated design.

Apple has already launched a new range of Macs this year, we saw an updated Mac Mini, a new Mac Pro, and of course a larger MacBook Air and more, we may also get to see some more new Macs before the end of the year.

Apple’s main focus this year appears to be their new Apple Vision Pro which is an AR headset that was unveiled at WWDC 2023 last month, the device is expected to launch in early 2024. We will also be getting the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones which are due in September and possibly some other new devices as well.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors



