Apple M2 Ultra processor gets benchmarked

Apple unveiled a new processor at the Worldwide Developer Conference last week, the Apple M2 Ultra, this processor is used in the new Mac Studio and new Mac Pro computers that were also unveiled at the event.

Now we have some details on what sort of performance the M2 Ultra processor produces as the processor has now been benchmarked on Geekbench, the device shows a number of performance improvements over the Apple M1 Ultra processor.

The new Apple M2 processor scored 2,800 on the single-core benchmark on Geekbench and 21,730 on the multi-core score on Geekbench, this is around a 20 per cent improvement over the M1 Ultra processor.

This makes the new processor from Apple their fastest processor to date, and it is available in the new Mac Studio and the new Mac Pro. Pricing for the new Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra starts at $3,999, and the top mode with all of the upgrades costs $8,799.

The new Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra starts at $6,999, if you choose all of the available upgrades which include 192GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, then this new Mac jumps up to $11,199.

apple is also rumoured to be working on its new M3 processor which could possibly launch before the end of the year, although we are no expecting to see the M3 Ultra and M3 Max processors until next year.

Source Geekbench, MacRumors



