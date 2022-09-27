Apple launches UK App Store Foundations Program

Apple has announced that it is launching the App Store Foundations Program in the UK and the focus of the program will be to support female founders.

The App Store Foundations Program is designed to provide developers with extra support to help them create their apps.

Apple’s App Store Foundations Program provides developers with additional support to help create even better apps. Developers participating in the program benefit from a tailored curriculum in which they work closely in one-to-one and group sessions with App Store leaders from across the UK and Europe. The program has already supported over 1,000 developers across the Continent.

“The UK has a thriving developer community and we’re thrilled to play a role in supporting it,” said Jen Walsh, senior director of the App Store and Services, International. “Crucial to the continued innovation and progress of the App Store is ensuring there is a diverse set of developers that can build brilliant apps to meet the needs of users around the world. The launch of the App Store Foundations Program here in the UK, with its focus on female developers, will help nurture the existing community of female founders here and inspire the next generation to follow in their footsteps.”

