Apple is replacing iPhone 11 displays with issues

Apple is launching a new program to replace the displays on the iPhone 11 where people have had issues with it.

The program covers the iPhone 11 that was manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 and Apple will replace the displays on these devices,

There appears top be some touch issues on the handsets displays that were produced during this period and Apple will replace the display module on the handset.

You can check to see if your device is eligible for a display module replacement over at Apple’s website at the link below.

You can then take the device to your local Apple Store or an authorized repair center to get the display repaired on the handset.

Source Apple, MacRumors

