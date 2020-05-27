Apple is opening more than 100 US retail stores this week

Apple has announced that it will be opening more of its retails stores in the US this week, the company plans to open more than 100 US stores.

The company started to open some of its US stores earlier this month and now it is planning to open a lot more, you can see a statement from Apple below.

This week we’ll return to serving customers in many US locations. For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments. Others will be open for walk-in customers and we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information about hours at their preferred location. Customers can also visit apple.com for support by phone or chat.

We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon.

If you want to know if your local retail store will be opening this week, head on over to 9 to 5 Mac at the link below as they have a list of all of the 100 plus stores that will open again.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

