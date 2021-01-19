Apple is extending the repair program for the 13 inch MacBook Pro Backlight

Apple is extending its repair program for the backlight on the 13 inch MacBook Pro, the program has been extended to five years from the purchase date of the device and 3 years from the start of the program.

Previously it was available for up to four years from the date you purchased the device, the original program way launched in May 2019, so it has effectively been extended until May 2022 for older devices.

The issues was affecting 13 inch MacBook Models which were sold between October 2016 and February 2018.

The backlight would either stop working altogether or would show much brighter areas at the bottom of the display.

If you have one of these MacBook’s and have experienced the issyem then you can contact Apple at the link below to get the issue resolved.

Source Apple, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals