Apple iPhone tops smartphone sales chart in 2023

We previously heard that Apple sold more smartphones last year than Samsung and now a new report from Omdia has revealed more details about how many iPhones, Apple sold last year.

Global smartphone sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 reached 328 million units, which was apparently up some 8.6 percent over the same quarter in 2022, Apple sold a total of 78.7 iPhones in Q4 2023, an increase of 6.5 percent over the previous year, Samsung sold a total of 53.2 million. smartphones for the same period. According to the report, Sales of Samsung smartphones in Q4 of 2023 were down 9% over the same quarter in 2022

“The smartphone business in 2023 was determined by the products and regional markets each brand focuses on. While Apple, which concentrated on the premium market, recorded relatively good performance despite a decrease in overall market demand, the performance of major Chinese OEMs highly concentrated in the Chinese and Indian markets decreased significantly compared to the previous year due to the impact of the slump in smartphone demand in these two countries. Samsung, which has a high proportion of low- to mid-priced smartphones, also suffered a significant decline in shipments as its sales of mid- to low-priced smartphones were affected by the economic recession across the regions and was forced to give up its first place to Apple,” said Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager, Omdia.

Apple sold a total of 232.6 million smartphones in 2023, compared to 225.3 million by Samsung, in third place was Xiaomi with 146.7 million sales. You can see the full report on global smartphone sales for 2023 over at the Omdia website at the link below.

