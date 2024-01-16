Apple iPhone sales higher than Samsung smartphone sales in 2023

According to a recent report by IDC, Apple iPhone sales in 2023 were higher than Samsung’s smartphone sales, Apple apparently sold a total ofd 234.6 million smartphones last year, giving it a 20.1 percent share of the market.

Samsung sold a total of 226.6 million smartphones in 2023, giving it second place for total sales with a 19.4 percent share. In their place was Xiaomi with a total of 145.9 million smartphones sold.

While we saw some strong growth from low-end Android players like Transsion and Xiaomi in the second half of 2023, stemming from rapid growth in emerging markets, the biggest winner is clearly Apple,” said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team. “Not only is Apple the only player in the Top 3 to show positive growth annually, but also bags the number 1 spot annually for the first time ever. All this despite facing increased regulatory challenges and renewed competition from Huawei in China, its largest market. Apple’s ongoing success and resilience is in large part due to the increasing trend of premium devices, which now represent over 20% of the market, fueled by aggressive trade-in offers and interest-free financing plans.”

This is the first time that Apple has sold more smartphones than Samsung in a year, Apple only has a couple of different models of its iPhone, whereas Samsung has lots of different smartphone models on top of its Galaxy S23 flagship range, this is good news for Apple and its iPhone range.

Source IDC



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals