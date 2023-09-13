Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in action (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone range launched yesterday, these included the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, all four handsets get a range of upgrades over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Now we get to have a look at the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones in a hands-on video from Marques Brownlee, we get to see some of the features and also have a good look at the design of these new smartphones.

As we can see from the video, the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro come with a host of new features and the latest hardware, the Pro models come with the new Apple A17 Bionic processor and the standard models come with the A16 Bionic processor which is used in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The Pro models also come with upgraded cameras which include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

Apple’s iPhone 15 starts at $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $1,199 and pre-orders of the handsets stat this Friday the 15th of September. The new iPhone 15 smartphones will go on sale in Apple retail stores from the

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals