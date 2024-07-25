Apple iOS 17.6 RC Release Candidate or GM released

Those of you using iPhones will be pleased to know that Apple has released the iOS 17.6 Release Candidate (RC), which is expected to be the final version before the public release. This latest iPhone iOS update includes various improvements, bug fixes, and new features. The iOS 17.6 RC update is substantial in size and will reinstall the entire operating system. Alongside iOS 17.6 RC, Apple also released updates for iPadOS, macOS, and iOS 18 beta 4. To help you understand more about the release Zollotech has put together a fantastic overview.

Apple iOS 17.6 RC

Key Takeaways : iOS 17.6 RC is the final step before public rollout, requiring a full OS reinstall.

Update size is approximately 6.5 GB.

New features include enhanced Find My app functionality, Apple Pencil Pro lost mode, moisture detection, offline Apple News+ content, real-time sports updates, customizable contactless payment apps, and improved messaging security.

Wallet notifications for locked cards due to bankruptcy.

Family Sharing now has an accept or decline button for adding members.

Improved navigation in the TV app for baseball highlights.

Photos app now includes a confirmation message for permanent deletions.

Bug fixes include storage management, performance improvements, enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, alarm functionality, standby mode customization, and screen time accuracy.

Ongoing investigation into wallpaper desaturation issue.

Security updates to be detailed upon public release.

High Geekbench scores indicate efficient performance; device remains cool under heavy use.

Initial positive feedback on battery life, with further assessment needed.

Future updates include iOS 18 beta 5, public beta 3, and potential weekly updates through August, with iOS 17.7 betas possibly following until iOS 18 public release in September.

Apple has reached a significant milestone with the release of the iOS 17.6 Release Candidate (RC), the final step before the highly anticipated public rollout. This comprehensive update brings a wealth of improvements, bug fixes, and exciting new features to enhance your iOS experience. The iOS 17.6 RC requires a full operating system reinstall, underscoring the extensive nature of the changes. Alongside this release, Apple has also rolled out updates for iPadOS, macOS, and iOS 18 beta 4, ensuring a cohesive ecosystem across all devices.

Exploring the New Features

The iOS 17.6 RC introduces a range of new features designed to streamline your interactions with your device and improve overall functionality. Some of the key highlights include:

Enhanced Repair Mode: The Find My app now offers improved functionality for iPhone repair mode, simplifying the process of device repairs and ensuring a smoother experience.

The Find My app now offers improved functionality for iPhone repair mode, simplifying the process of device repairs and ensuring a smoother experience. Apple Pencil Pro Integration: Users can now mark their Apple Pencil Pro as lost within the Find My app, making it easier to locate and recover the device if misplaced.

Users can now mark their Apple Pencil Pro as lost within the Find My app, making it easier to locate and recover the device if misplaced. Intelligent Moisture Detection: An upgraded message system alerts you if water is detected in the charge port, helping prevent potential damage to your device.

An upgraded message system alerts you if water is detected in the charge port, helping prevent potential damage to your device. Offline Access to Apple News+: Stories and puzzles are now automatically downloaded for offline access, ensuring you can stay informed and entertained even without an internet connection.

Stories and puzzles are now automatically downloaded for offline access, ensuring you can stay informed and entertained even without an internet connection. Real-time Sports Updates: Stay up-to-date with the latest scores and game highlights through real-time sports updates available on your home and lock screens.

In addition to these features, the update also introduces enhancements to contactless payment management, messaging security, wallet notifications, family sharing, the TV app, and the Photos app. These improvements aim to provide a more intuitive and secure user experience across various aspects of iOS.

Under the Hood: Bug Fixes and Performance Boosts

Beyond the visible features, the iOS 17.6 RC focuses heavily on addressing bugs and optimizing performance. The update includes:

Efficient Storage Management: The update intelligently frees up storage space on your device, ensuring optimal performance and room for your important files and media.

The update intelligently frees up storage space on your device, ensuring optimal performance and room for your important files and media. Smooth Performance: Stuttering issues have been resolved, and overall system speed has been improved, resulting in a seamless and responsive user experience.

Stuttering issues have been resolved, and overall system speed has been improved, resulting in a seamless and responsive user experience. Enhanced Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth connectivity has been fine-tuned, reducing instances of stuttering and improving the reliability of wireless connections.

Bluetooth connectivity has been fine-tuned, reducing instances of stuttering and improving the reliability of wireless connections. Reliable Alarms: Issues related to alarms not functioning properly have been addressed, ensuring you never miss an important reminder or appointment.

The update also brings improvements to standby mode editing options, screen time functionality, and addresses an ongoing issue with wallpaper desaturation, which remains under investigation.

Security, Performance, and Battery Life

While detailed security updates will be provided upon the public release, initial performance metrics indicate promising results. The iOS 17.6 RC features high Geekbench scores, suggesting efficient operation and optimal performance. Even under heavy use, the device remains cool and performs smoothly, a testament to the optimization efforts put into this update.

Early feedback on battery life is positive, with users reporting satisfactory longevity. However, a more comprehensive assessment over a few days will provide a clearer picture of the update’s impact on battery performance.

The Road Ahead

As Apple continues to refine and enhance the iOS experience, users can look forward to upcoming updates, including iOS 18 beta 5 and public beta 3, which are expected to be released in the near future. These updates may arrive on a weekly basis throughout August, paving the way for the highly anticipated iOS 18 public release in September. Additionally, iOS 17.7 betas may be rolled out in the interim, offering further improvements and bug fixes.

The iOS 17.6 RC represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless, feature-rich, and user-centric mobile operating system. With its comprehensive set of new features, performance optimizations, and bug fixes, this update aims to elevate your iOS experience to new heights. As the public release approaches, iOS users can eagerly anticipate the benefits and enhancements that iOS 17.6 will bring to their devices.

