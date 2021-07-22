Apple iOS 14.7 fixes WiFi bug and more

Apple recently released their iOS 14.7 software update for the iPhone and they also released iPadOS 14.7 for the iPad.

The new Apple iOS 14.7 update comes with some new features and it also comes with some performance improvements and some bug fixes.

Now Apple has released more details on what is included in this new software update in terms of bug fixes and security improvements. One of the fixes is for a WiFi bug that could affect devices if they join a malicious network.

You can see more details on this below from Apple.

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Joining a malicious Wi-Fi network may result in a denial of service or arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

If you haven’t updated your iPhone to the new iOS 14.7 update then it is recommended that you install the update as it fixes this important issue.

The latest iOS update is now available for the iPhone and it can be installed by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device. Apple has also released watchOS 7.6 for the Apple Watch and macOS 11.5 for the Mac.

Source MacRumors

