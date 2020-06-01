Apple investing $330 million in microLED factory

Apple has plans to use microLED displays in a number of its devices, like the iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook and other devices.

According to a recent report, Apple is investing $330 million in a new factory to produce microLED displays with Taiwan’s Epistar. The news comes in a report from CENS, you can see what they have to say below.

Apple is teaming up on the new factory with Epistar, Taiwan’s top LED producer, and Taiwanese LCD panel maker, AU Optronics. The plant will be located in the Longtan branch of the Hsinchu Science Park and Apple’s total investment is estimated at NT$10 billion (US$334 million).

Apple has yet to confirm the investment, the company has big plans for microLED in its future devices and we are expecting to see many of next years devices use these displays.

These new microLED displays are more efficient than current OLED and LCD displays, they use about a tenth of the power that is used by an LCD display, so you can see why Apple is making large investments in their production.

