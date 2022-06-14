Apple Homekit Kasa WiFi Mini smart plug unveiled by TP-Link

TP-Link latest range of smart plugs in the form of the Kasa Smart Plug Mini which now supports Apple HomeKit and is now available to purchase from online retailer such as Amazon, in a pack of four for just $49.99. Providing excellent value considering each plug only costs $12.50.

The latest smart plug from TP-Link has been specifically designed to integrate with Apple’s Siri personal assistant enabling you to turn on or off devices whenever needed using voice commands or directly from your iOS device.

Another great feature added by TP-Link includes the ability to use your smart Wi-Fi home plug to monitor your connected device’s energy usage in real-time and view its historical power consumption using the Kasa Smart app. The plugs are capable of supporting a maximum load of 1800W and 15A.

“Enjoy an extremely easy and quick setup process with this Amazon Frustration-Free Setup (FFS) & Google Seamless Setup (GSS) supported smart plug. You can also setup in a few steps with the Kasa App. Avoid blocking additional outlets with its compact design, and plug in your WiFi smart plug with confidence thanks to its UL certified flame retardant design and 2-year limited warranty. Control your WiFi smart plug from anywhere, anytime via the free Kasa App or just give voice commands to Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung SmartThings. Your favorite smart assistant enables you to have a truly hands-free experience.”

“The EP25 is Kasa’s latest Apple HomeKit supported WiFi mini smart plug that supports 15A maximum load, with Energy Monitoring. You can use it to control lamps, fans, humidifiers, and other home electronic appliances while monitoring each device’s energy consumption. You can also control your plugged-in devices with voice control giving you the option of hands-free convenience.

Set schedules, timers, all with the convenience of control from virtually anywhere with your phone. The Kasa app provides a robust suite of features to control your device and enables the plug to work in conjunction with other Kasa Smart devices with smart actions. Installation is a breeze with the simple in app directions and you can connect your smart plug with your home Wi-Fi, Apple HomePod, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. EP25 plug supports Amazon Frustration-Free Setup (FFS) & Google Seamless Setup (GSS) for an even simpler setup process.”

