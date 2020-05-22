Apple Glass production to start in first half of 2021

Earlier this week we heard that Apple’s new AR glasses would launch as Apple Glass and that they would be launching in early 2021, probably at Apple’s press event in March.

The news of their name and launch date came in a report from Jon Prosser and now another source, Digitimes has revealed that Apple will start production of their AR glasses in the first half of 2021.

Apple is expected to roll out its augmented reality glasses in 2021, according to sources at related suppliers, which are gearing up to kick off small-volume production for the device in the first half of the year.

We also heard that the new Apple Glass would need an iPhone to work, just like the way the Apple Watch works and that they would retail for $499.

They are designed to look like normal glasses and will be available with a prescription for an extra cost. Apple had originally planned to launch them this year along with the iPhone 12 at their press event in September.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Apple’s September event, which may now take place in October, may be online only depending on what happens with the outbreak. As Apple’s new device is a major release, Apple wants to launch the device at an event where people can get hands on with the device.

It will be interesting to see what Apple comes up with for their new AR glasses, it could take them a couple of years for the device to be popular like the Apple Watch.

