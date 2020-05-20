Apple Glass is the name of Apple ‘s AR Glasses, will cost $499

We have been hearing rumors about Apple’s AR glasses for some time and now it looks like we have a name for the device, it will be called Apple Glass.

The news comes in a video from Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, who has also revealed a number of the devices features and also how much they will cost.

The Apple Glass will retail for $499 and you will be able to buy them with prescription lenses for an extra cost, they will work with an iPhone and you will need an iPhone to use them, this is similar to the Apple Watch.

Apple was apparently planning to launch the new AR glasses later this year along with the iPhone 12, this has now apparently been delayed due to restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19. If the launch has been delayed then they should launch in March 2021.

Apple are planning to put their new device on sale in either later 2021 or in early 2022, of course these dates may change.

The $499 price sees pretty good for AR glasses and could help Apple make their new device popular just like the did with the Apple Watch. It could take them a couple of years and a few revisions to make the device popular.

Source Jon Prosser, MacRumors

