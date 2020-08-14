Apple Fitness subscription service is apparently coming soon

Yesterday we heard that Apple was planning to launch its new bundled subscription services for things like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and more. Now it would appear that they are also planning to launch an Apple Fitness subscription service.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed that this will be launched as part of the new Apple One subscription service.

This new service will offer fitness workouts and classed on Apple devices like the Apple TV, the iPhone and iPad, this will be in a new app which is codenamed ‘Seymour’ and is different to the current Apple Activity app.

This new Apple Fitness subscription will apparently be launching in October along with the new iPhones and also Apple’s other new subscription bundles.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

