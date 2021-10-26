Apple Fitness+ headed to another 15 countries

Apple has announced that it is launching its Apple Fitness+ in 15 more countries around the world from the 3rd of November 2021.

Apple has also announced SharePlay for Apple Fitness+ that will let you work out with up to 32 friends, you can also use the group meditation feature as well as the group fitness feature.

Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Beginning November 3, 2021, Fitness+ will be available in 15 new countries with the addition of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Fitness+ will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish, so more people can experience the workouts led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers whose approach is tailored to every body at every fitness level.

As Fitness+ expands to new countries, the service is also building on its offerings, providing more options for maintaining and improving overall well-being. Fitness+ recently introduced a new program — Get Ready for Snow Season — featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia. To prepare users to get back to their favorite winter sports, the program will help build strength, balance, and endurance so everyone can have more fun on the slopes, all the way to the last run.

You can find out more details about these new features available on Apple Fitness+ over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

