watchOS 8.1 Release Candidate to Developers released

As well as the news release candidate of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, Apple has also released watchOS 8.1 Release Candidate to developers. This should be the final version of the software that everyone will get with the general release.

So far the software is only available for developers, we are also expecting Apple to make it available to public beta testers.

Apple has been testing the watchOS 8.1 software for some time and this latest version should be the same as the final version which will be released to everyone. This is assuming that not issues are found in this release candidate version of the software.

The watchOS 8.1 Release Candidate brings a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Apple Watch, it does not come with any major new features.

Apple have officially confirmed that macOS Monterey will be released next Monday the 25th of October, we are expecting Apple to release a number of software updates at the same time. This should also include the watchOS 8.1 software, iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 updates.

As soon as we get some confirmation on exactly when Apple will release their watchOS 8.1 software update for the Apple Watch, we will let you know.

Source Apple

