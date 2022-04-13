Apple Final Cut Pro 10.6.2 optimized for new Mac Studios

Apple has this week released a new version of its Final Cut Pro video editing application releasing version 10.6.2 and adding a number of useful features including voice isolation, duplicate detection as well as optimization for their new range of powerful Mac Studio systems. Check out the video below to learn more about the new features which were previewed before today’s release.

Duplicate detection has been added to help creators identify duplicate ranges within the time line and is especially useful for longform video content. Other new features included in Final Cut Pro 10.6.2 include the ability to improve the clarity of speech by adjusting the level of background noise using machine learning (Requires macOS Monterey 12.3 or later), optimize playback and graphics performance for M1 Max and M1 Ultra on the new Mac Studio, as well as import Magic Movie and Storyboard projects created with iMovie for iOS version 3.0 into the timeline.

Final Cut Pro 10.6.2 tweaks and enhancements

Attach titles and graphics to existing tracker data in the Tracker Options on-screen-control.

Choose either pin to tracker or offset from tracker in the Tracker Options on-screen-control.

Tracking Editor automatically displays in the timeline when performing an object track.

Items attached to a tracked object can be scaled in X and Y sizes uniformly.

Improves reliability when using the Object Tracker with clips that don’t match the project’s frame rate.

Improves reliability when using the Object Tracker in connected storylines.

Improves reliability when using Send to Compressor with a compound clip that contains Object Tracker data.

Improves functionality when selecting photos and videos with the Photos browser.

Improves functionality when dragging photos and videos from the Photos app directly into Final Cut Pro.

Improves performance when drawing waveforms.

Improves reliability when playing audio from a clip that is reversed in the timeline.

Fixes an issue where video scopes would sometimes appear monochrome.

Improves reliability when removing effects from retimed clips.

Fixes an issue where opening a compound or multicam clip in a connected storyline would sometimes display an empty timeline.

Fixes an issue where opening a project after modifying its starting timecode would sometimes display an empty timeline.

Improves reliability when using the keyboard to navigate to captions attached to a secondary storyline.

Includes an alpha channel when exporting a PNG file from the timeline.

Source : Apple : 9to5Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals