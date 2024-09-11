Apple CarPlay in iOS 18 RC Features Revealed

Apple has released the iOS 18 Release Candidate (RC), bringing a wealth of new features and updates to compatible devices with some updates for Apple CarPlay, including the iPhone XS, iPhone SE Second Generation, and newer models. This latest iteration of iOS promises to enhance user experience across various aspects, with a particular focus on Apple CarPlay improvements. The video below gives us a look at the latest Apple Carplay in IOs 18.

Revamped User Interface

iOS 18 RC introduces a refreshed user interface that aims to make navigation more intuitive and efficient. You will notice new home button symbols that provide clearer visual cues for accessing key functions. Additionally, enhanced notification icons now include profile pictures, allowing you to quickly identify the source of each notification at a glance.

Seamless Media Playback

The media playback experience has undergone significant improvements in iOS 18 RC. One notable change is the ability to record video continuously without interrupting the playback of your favorite music or podcasts. This means you can capture important moments while still enjoying your media uninterrupted. Moreover, the album artwork display has been enlarged, providing a more immersive visual experience when listening to music.

Siri Gets Smarter

Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, has received several updates to enhance its functionality and user interaction. With iOS 18 RC, you can now access weather and sports score cards through Siri, providing you with quick and convenient access to essential information. Additionally, updated Siri animations make the interaction more engaging and visually appealing, adding a touch of personality to your virtual assistant.

Setting up Apple Intelligence has been streamlined in iOS 18 RC, making it easier to configure Siri’s capabilities to suit your needs. A new Siri edge animation has also been introduced, providing enhanced visual feedback when using Siri on supported devices.

Apple CarPlay Enhancements

Apple CarPlay, the platform that integrates your iPhone with your vehicle’s infotainment system, has received significant updates in iOS 18 RC. These enhancements aim to improve the overall driving experience and provide greater customization options.

Silent Mode Options: You can now enable silent mode options in CarPlay, allowing you to mute alerts and system sounds for a quieter and less distracting driving experience.

Accessibility Features: iOS 18 RC introduces new accessibility features in CarPlay, such as color filters and text bolding, to improve readability and cater to the needs of all users.

Enhanced Voice Control: Voice control functionality has been enhanced, allowing more precise commands and app navigation. This hands-free interaction ensures that you can keep your focus on the road while still accessing the features you need.

Sound Recognition: CarPlay can now detect car horns and sirens using sound recognition technology, providing timely alerts to help you stay aware of your surroundings.

Control Center and Miscellaneous Updates

The Control Center in iOS 18 RC now includes vehicle motion cues, which can help reduce motion sickness by providing visual feedback on the car’s movements. This addition aims to make the driving experience more comfortable for passengers who are prone to motion sickness.

Other miscellaneous updates in iOS 18 RC include the addition of new wallpapers to personalize your device’s appearance, while one existing wallpaper has been removed. Map graphics have also been improved, particularly in popular city areas, providing clearer and more detailed visual representations. However, it is worth noting that pinch-to-zoom functionality is still not available in CarPlay maps.

iOS 18 RC represents a significant step forward in Apple’s mobile operating system, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the user experience in Apple CarPlay. These updates aim to provide a more seamless, customizable, and accessible driving experience while also introducing general improvements to the user interface, media playback, and Siri functionality. As Apple continues to refine and innovate, iOS 18 RC sets the stage for a more connected and intuitive mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



