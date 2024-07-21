Build Your Own AI Personal Assistant with Make, ChatGPT, and Tally

Better Creating has developed a sophisticated custom AI email assistant for his Gmail account using a combination of powerful tools, including Make, ChatGPT, and Tally. This innovative automation system streamlines customer service and sales management tasks, significantly reducing the time and effort required to handle customer interactions effectively. The video below shows us how this helpful AI assistant was developed.

Email Classification and Auto-Responses

The core functionality of the custom email assistant lies in its ability to classify incoming emails into various categories using ChatGPT, an advanced AI tool. By analyzing the content of each email, the system can accurately identify the nature of the customer’s inquiry, such as delivery issues, refund requests, or general questions.

Once the emails are classified, the assistant can generate auto-responses tailored to each category. For example, if an email is classified as a delivery issue, the system will automatically send a response to the customer, providing them with relevant information or outlining the next steps to resolve their concern. This automated response system ensures that customers receive timely and accurate information, enhancing their overall experience.

Seamless Integration with Tally Forms

In cases where additional information is required from the customer, the email assistant seamlessly integrates with Tally forms. These forms are designed to gather specific details related to the customer’s inquiry, ensuring that all necessary information is collected for effective problem resolution. When a customer fills out a Tally form, the provided information is automatically linked back to their original email thread. This integration creates a seamless communication flow, allowing for efficient tracking and management of customer interactions. For instance, if a customer needs to provide more details about a refund request, they can easily do so through a Tally form, which is then connected to their initial email inquiry.

Efficient Workflow and Implementation

To ensure a clear understanding of the automation process, the entire workflow has been carefully modeled using Figma. This visual representation serves as a roadmap, outlining each step of the customer interaction journey. The implementation of the custom email assistant relies on several key technologies and tools:

HTML is used for email formatting and embedding forms, ensuring that all communications are professional and visually appealing.

Tally forms include hidden fields, allowing seamless data integration and simplifying the tracking and management of customer interactions.

API calls to Lemon Squeezy are used for order verification, guaranteeing that all sales-related queries are handled efficiently and accurately.

The Power of Automation

By implementing this custom email assistant, small business owners can significantly reduce the time and effort spent on customer service tasks. The automation of email classification, auto-responses, and data collection through Tally forms streamlines the entire process, allowing businesses to focus on more critical aspects of their operations. Moreover, the improved efficiency and timeliness of responses lead to enhanced customer satisfaction. Customers appreciate prompt and accurate answers to their inquiries, fostering a positive relationship between the business and its clientele.

Accessible and Expandable

The beauty of this custom email assistant lies in its accessibility and potential for expansion. Make, the primary automation platform used in this setup, offers a free trial with 10,000 automations. This allows businesses to test and refine their email assistant without any upfront costs, ensuring that the system is tailored to their specific needs. Furthermore, the integration possibilities are vast. Businesses can explore additional resources, such as previous videos on ChatGPT classification bots, to further enhance their customer service automation. Integrating tools like Notion CRM for client management can also complement the email assistant, creating a comprehensive and efficient customer interaction system. In conclusion, the custom email assistant developed by Simon using Make, ChatGPT, and Tally represents a innovative solution for small businesses looking to streamline their customer service and sales management processes. By leveraging the power of automation and AI, businesses can save time, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With its accessibility, expandability, and seamless integrations, this email assistant is a valuable asset for any business seeking to optimize their operations and foster strong customer relationships.

Source & Image Credit: Better Creating



