Apple has announced that it will be increasing its App Store prices in the UK and some other countries from next month.

The new prices are going to be introduced from the 13th of February 2023 and they are because of changes in exchange rates and taxes.

This will apply to both app pricing and for in-app purchases, the countries where these changes will happen will include Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

The App Store’s commerce and payments system was built to empower you to conveniently set up and sell your products and services at a global scale with 44 currencies across 175 Storefronts. Periodically, we update prices on the App Store in certain regions based on changes in taxes and foreign exchange rates. This is done using publicly available exchange rate information from financial data providers to help ensure prices for apps and in‑app purchases stay equalized across all storefronts.

On February 13, 2023, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Prices in Uzbekistan will decrease to reflect a reduction of the value-added tax rate from 15% to 12%. Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price.

You can find out more details about these changes to the Apple App Store pricing over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

Image Credit James Yarema





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals