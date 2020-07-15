Apple and Ireland have won multi billion European tax appeal

Some great news for Apple this morning, Apple and Ireland have won their multi billion European tax appeal in the most recent court case.

The EU regulators had ruled that Apple had to pay €14 billion to Ireland, as they had accused Ireland of giving Apple preferential tax treatment. The €14 billion payment was made last year.

The judges in the case have ruled that Ireland did not give Apple preferential tax treatment over other companies and this is why the original ruling has been overturned. You can see a tweet from the court below.

Of course this may not be the end of the matter and it could possibly be appealed by the EU, it will be interesting to see what happens.

Source Engadget

