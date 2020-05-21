Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API has launched

Apple and Google have worked together to develop a new Exposure Notification API for COVID-19, this is already available on Apple device with the launch of iOS 13.5.

The new Exposure Notification API is available to public health agencies around the world, it is designed to be used to help track and trace COVID-19.

Starting today, our Exposure Notifications technology is available to public health agencies on both iOS and Android. What we’ve built is not an app—rather public health agencies will incorporate the API into their own apps that people install. Our technology is designed to make these apps work better. Each user gets to decide whether or not to opt-in to Exposure Notifications; the system does not collect or use location from the device; and if a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, it is up to them whether or not to report that in the public health app. User adoption is key to success and we believe that these strong privacy protections are also the best way to encourage use of these apps.

You can find out more details about Google and Apple’s new Exposure Notification API over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source The Keyword

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals